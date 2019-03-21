Three women will be honored Sunday for their community service during a celebration at Mission Garden hosted by the Arizona César E. Chávez Holiday Coalition.
The recognitions will be given at the sixth annual Dolores Huerta Celebración de la Mujer at 946 W. Mission Lane, located at the base of “A” Mountain. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The honorees are:
- Yuvennice Caraveo, a Cholla High School student, will receive the Consuelo Aguilar Esperanza Award for her social justice activism. She has brought student issues to the forefront including depression, drug abuse, bullying, eating disorders and homophobia through “Mirror Mirror,” a play she directed that was written by Sarah Treem. Currently, Caraveo is organizing an LGBTQ+ Visibility Day at Cholla.
- Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, an educator and voter registration organizer, will receive the Mujer en la Lucha Award for her dedication and advocacy work for women on the Tohono O’odham Nation. Cázares-Kelly is a tribal member and Public Voices fellow for the OpEd Project, a New York City-based nonprofit organization to increase the number of women leaders contributing to key commentary forums.
- Lydia R. Otero, author and UA associate professor in the Mexican American Studies Department, will receive the Si Se Puede Legacy Award for her work preserving Tucson history. She teaches courses in culture, history and urbanization. Her work, which has spanned 30 years, includes her book, “La Calle: Spatial Conflicts and Urban Renewal in a Southwestern City.”
The celebration is named after Huerta, a labor and civil rights activist who in the 1960s, alongside Chávez, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which became the United Farm Workers union.
Huerta was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 and a documentary film, “Dolores”, was released in 2017.