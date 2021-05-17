Women's Foundation of Southern Arizona awards $5,000 each to two nonprofits

The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona has awarded $10,000 in funding to two nonprofits.

Arivaca Action Center and Southern Adaptive Sports will each receive $5,000 in funding to support their missions of expanding access to essential services to help women and girls across Southern Arizona.

The grant will enhance a wellness program targeting Arivaca’s senior population, including funding for a facilitator and equipment, said Gloria Williams, president of the Arivaca Action Center’s board.

The money will also support the Early Learning Center, which provides early childhood education for Arivaca families.

Mia Hansen, executive director of Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports, said the award will provide support for the expansion of its Living and Thriving program and the growing population of women and girls involved with adaptive sports.

“This allows us to keep fueling our women and disability-led programs so we can continue to provide free and low-cost services to the community we serve,” Hansen said. The Living and Thriving program provides education workshops that help people embrace life with a disability, overcome barriers and advocate for social change.

The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona has awarded more than $60,000 in funding over six years from its Harriet Silverman Small Grants Fund, named for a member who was one of the group’s founders.