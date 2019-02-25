What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Barbara Brownlie.
Nominated by: Debbie Rich.
Why: For her work with military veterans. Brownlie was the co-founder of Honor Flight Southern Arizona, which has taken hundreds of World War II veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. She works tirelessly with Wreaths Across America to ensure that every military family has a holiday wreath, Rich wrote in her nomination letter. Brownlie volunteers with Peppi’s House to honor veterans who are in hospice care and she sits with them during their final days. Brownlie coordinates a monthly lunch bunch that brings veterans together to share a meal. Her newest veterans adventure is collecting and sending Hawaiian shirts to deployed military personnel in war zones. The shirts are in demand by military personnel overseas, Rich wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.