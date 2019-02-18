What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Diego Pina Lopez.
Nominated by: Teresa Cavendish.
Why: For his work with migrant families and Casa Alitas. Diego helps provide hospitality and humanitarian aid to Central American migrant families released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Casa Alitas, a program of Catholic Community Services, Cavendish wrote in her nomination letter. In October 2018, he was crucial in providing emergency shelter and support to over 500 migrant fathers, mothers and children in Tucson. He does all this as a volunteer while teaching full time at Salpointe Catholic High School and studying for a graduate degree in social work, Cavendish wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.