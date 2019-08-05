What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Gwen Bercini.
Nominated by: Janice Hay.
Why: For her work with Pammy’s 2nd Chance Rescue. Bercini is the lead coordinator of Pammy’s 2nd Chance Rescue in Tucson and “mom” to more than 600 animals that have been adopted and many others that remain in her care today, Hay wrote in her nomination letter. “Gwen works tirelessly trying to find the perfect homes for these abandoned little ones. Some of them have been found on the side of the road, at PACC, and sadly, ‘owner surrendered’ usually due to their owner’s failing health,” she wrote. Besides providing a home for them at her house, she feeds, cleans, drives her personal vehicle to pick up dogs, takes them to vet appointments, donates all her time every day and advocates to help these little ones. She participates in adoption events most Saturday afternoons at the Petco on North Craycroft and East River roads. She transports about a dozen dogs each week there for people to meet and hopefully fall in love with and adopt, giving them a new lease on life. “She is an awesome lady, works tirelessly, and I feel deserves recognition,” Hay wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.