What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Maria Magana.
Nominated by: Bonnie Bazata.
Why: For Magana’s work with single mothers. About two years ago, Pima County along with partners started the MAMA — Mothers in Arizona Moving Ahead — project to support mothers in poverty to build their resources and move toward stability, prosperity and a community voice. About a year in, the manager left and Magana stepped in to fill that role, Bazata wrote in her nomination letter. It was her first time leading a project like this. Since then Magana has done an amazing job, Bazata wrote. Magana, a single mother, has “a loving presence and is dogged about helping knock down barriers and find answers.” She also draws on the language, strength, and resources of her Mexican and Tohono O’odham cultures. “MAMA is a success in large part because of Maria,” Bazata wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.