World Care in Tucson is hosing a medical equipment and supply donation drive on April 12-13.
World Care maintains a medical equipment bank to loan wheelchairs, walkers, commodes and other medical equipment to the Tucson community free of charge. In addition, the nonprofit’s Tools for Health program provides hygiene supplies to those in need at no cost.
Items needed include adult diapers, hygiene supplies, wheelchairs, walkers, bedside commodes, shower chairs, toilet raiser and extensions, tub benches and other items.
Items can be dropped off at World Care’s new location, 3029 N. Stone Ave., south of Fort Lowell Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 and from 8 a.m. to noon April 13.