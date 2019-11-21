A world-touring, all-female mariachi group from New York City is slated to play the Fox Tucson Theatre this Saturday, Nov. 23.
Flor de Toloache offers traditional mariachi music with a cosmopolitan twist.
Its rotating members hail from all over the globe, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia, Germany and Colombia.
They know the classics, songs made famous by the likes of Vicente Fernández and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, but their repertoire goes far beyond stage hits, such as “Cielito Lindo” and “Volver, Volver.”
Search for Flor de Toloache and you’ll find the group delving into original jazz-driven tunes and Nirvana covers.
They’ve toured with the likes of The Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach’s side-band The Arcs.
The group’s latest release, “Indestructible,” features cameos from singer-songwriter John Legend and R&B musician Miguel.
Flor de Toloache will be joined by The Villalobos Brothers, violinists and songwriters, whose résumés include performances at the Latin Grammy Awards, Lincoln Center, the Apollo Theater, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $19.50-$34.50 through the Fox box office, 547-3040 or at foxtucson.com.