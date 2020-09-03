World View wants TV stations to stop running latest attack ad against Mark Kelly

The 30-second spot released earlier this week by the GOP fundraising group backing incumbent Sen. Martha McSally features a man without a helmet riding a motorcycle down the road as claims about Kelly pop up on the screen. The ad never mentions World View by name. Instead, it accuses “Kelly’s company” of promising 400 jobs “to get 15 million bucks from taxpayers,” then keeping the money and asking for more, even though it “barely hired 100 people.”

The letter from World View’s law firm calls almost every part of that “false and deceptive.”

“The $15 million was never received by World View, much less kept. The $15 million was used by Pima County to build a facility that Pima County still owns,” the letter states. “World View entered into a lease agreement with the county and is paying the county for continued use.”

Under its 20-year lease, the high-altitude balloon company agreed to gradually increase its workforce from 100 employees in the first four years of operation to at least 400 by the final five years of the contract.