Worried about virus exposure, Pima College closes up until March 27

Pima Community College ordered all its campuses and centers closed Monday night after "a possible exposure of a member of the Pima family to coronavirus," the school said in a notification sent to students and staff.
"This evening, Monday, March 16, we learned that a member of the Pima Community College community might have been exposed to someone who recently had been tested for COVID-19," Lee Lambert, Pima's chancellor, wrote in a open letter. "Out of an abundance of caution, I made the decision to close all Campuses and centers as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, until we know more about the situation."
The school will remain closed until March 27.
Lee said the county health department was notified and is assisting the school.
The college with continue to work toward online instruction and services that are now set to begin on March 25, Lee said.
Services will remain available online while face-to-face contact is suspended, the school says.
The school is currently on spring break, which had already been extended by two days to March 25.