Worry over germs shouldn't impact gem show, officials say

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is slated to cater and host a Feb. 7 gathering of about 350 gem show attendees, but executive director Susan Chan said her organization briefly discussed cancelling because so many of the people scheduled to serve food at the event were afraid of being exposed to international visitors.

In the end, they decided to go ahead with the event but allow their servers to wear masks and gloves if they want. “We’re just going to do what we can,” Chan said.

”We’re as prepared as we can be”

This isn’t the first time the gem and mineral show has coincided with a worldwide health scare.

Squire said there was a deadly Ebola outbreak two years ago in parts of Africa where some vendors get their gems and fossils. Before that, the worry was the Zika virus from South America.

This time around, local health workers and first responders are being advised to ask patients with respiratory illnesses or flu-like symptoms about any recent trips abroad. Anyone who has traveled to China over the past two months —or been in contact with someone who has —could be tested for coronavirus by the CDC.