About 150 World War II veterans and another 250 family members and friends joined Carl Haupt and Angels on the Border for a luncheon Thursday.
Haupt is a WWII veteran who has written a book series set during that war.
The first book, “Gary Gatlin: Reluctant Hero,” published by Dudley Court Press, is now available. The story came to Haupt in a dream and he hopes the book sales will fulfill his dream of helping those less fortunate.
No stranger to hunger, Haupt lived rough and on his own from the age of 15 until he joined the Navy in 1944. He has never forgotten those hungry years.
Since 1992, Haupt and his wife, Sarah, have been helping the poor in Agua Prieta, Mexico, by donating clothing, money, food and other goods and by helping to build homes. They started their charity, Angels on the Border, in 2019 to continue this work.
All royalties from Haupt’s books will go to fund the charity, so his desire to make the best-seller list is not a dream of fame and fortune, but the desire to leave a legacy that will help even more people.
The second book in the Gary Gatlin series is scheduled to be published in March 2020 and the third should follow in June or July 2020. The fourth should be out in September 2020.
The following year should see Haupt’s autobiography published. That should prove to be a good read to follow up the fiction series. Haupt has led quite a life and has even climbed Mount Kilimanjaro twice, while in his late 70s, to raise money for charity.
“Gary Gatlin: Reluctant Hero” is available at online booksellers and some local bookstores (call to be sure they have copies).
If you want to donate more than the price of the book to Angels on the Border, you can do so at AngelsOnTheBorder.org
