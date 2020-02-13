2-year closure of I-10-Ruthrauff Road interchange arrives this weekend

Motorists should prepare for a two-year closure of the Ruthrauff Road-Interstate 10 interchange as crews work on the the $128 million reconstruction project.

Construction crews will work through the weekend to put the following closures in place:

Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro will be closed between Highway Drive/Davis Avenue, east of I-10, and the business entrances west of I-10.

All ramps to and from I-10 and Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro will close, except for the westbound I-10 off-ramp, which will provide access along the frontage road to businesses.

The eastbound frontage road will be converted to a two-way road south of Sunset Road and northwest of Commerce Drive.

The westbound frontage road will close north of Prince Road.

By January 2022, motorists will see I-10 widened to four lanes, the widening of Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro to two lanes and reconstruction of the frontage roads to connect to the new elevated interchange.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the best alternates to I-10 for those on both sides of the freeway include Orange Grove Road to the north and Prince Road to the south.

For more information, visit tucne.ws/1e9b

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

