Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A teen boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side Sunday morning, police said.

At about 4:20 a.m., Kristiano Roman Yslava Owen, 16, was speeding in a vehicle southbound on Greasewood Road when he drifted into the northbound lanes and struck a wall near the West Starr Pass Boulevard intersection.

Owen was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to a Tucson Police news release. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital.

Another teen boy was found inside the vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt and later taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

Detectives determined speed was a factor in the collision. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.