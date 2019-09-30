A teen boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side Sunday morning, police said.
At about 4:20 a.m., Kristiano Roman Yslava Owen, 16, was speeding in a vehicle southbound on Greasewood Road when he drifted into the northbound lanes and struck a wall near the West Starr Pass Boulevard intersection.
Owen was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to a Tucson Police news release. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital.
Another teen boy was found inside the vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt and later taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.
Detectives determined speed was a factor in the collision. The crash investigation is ongoing.