A 16-year-old boy died Saturday while on a hike with a Boy Scout group in Picacho Peak State Park, officials said.
The boy ran out of water when his group got to the peak of the hike, said Navideh Forghani, a Pinal County sheriff’s spokeswoman.
Members of the group noticed him struggling on the way back down and called for help.
When a park ranger arrived, the boy was unconscious and had no pulse, Forghani said.
Avra Valley Fire Department arrived and tried to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Forghani didn’t know how many people were in the group or whether an adult was present.
The boy was part of the Boy Scouts of America Grand Canyon Council in the Phoenix area, according to Scout Executive Andy Price.
“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our youth members. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping his family and friends everywhere in your thoughts and prayers,” Price said in an emailed statement.
The boy’s name was not released.
No additional information was available at this time.