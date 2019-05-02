A 16-year-old boy died on Saturday while on a hike with a Boy Scout group in Picacho Peak State Park, according Navideh Forghani, a Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
The boy ran out of water when his group got to the peak of the hike, Forghani said. Members of the group noticed him struggling on the way back down and called for help.
When a park ranger arrived, the boy was unconscious and had no pulse, Forghani said.
Avra Valley Fire Department arrived and tried to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Forghani didn't know how many people were in the group or whether an adult was present.
Boy Scout officials could not be reached for comment.
No additional information was available at this time.