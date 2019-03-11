A 12-year-old dog was attacked by a swarm of bees in a Green Valley backyard Monday afternoon, officials say.
On Monday, Green Valley Fire District firefighters responded to a home on West Calle Torres Blancas, according to a department press release. When they arrived, they found the dog, a Labrador mix named Sootie, in the back yard being attacked by bees.
Firefighters were able to rescue the dog by climbing over the wall in the backyard and lifting the dog to safety, the release says.
Fire crews began to foam the hive, but it took more than an hour before the swarm dissipated, the release says.
The dog was taken to an animal care center in Green Valley. Officials say his condition is unknown.
The Pima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.