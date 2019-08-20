A 12-year-old girl will see her own design of crested saguaros come to life on a postage stamp.
Nola Gelling, a seventh grader at Khalsa Montessori School, took the grand prize in the 12th annual contest to create a stamp design in honor of Tucson’s Aug. 20 birthday.
Gelling grew up drawing in her mom’s studio and loves making art, the Postal History Foundation said in a press release.
“Her colorful drawing of one of the famous cristate saguaros in Sabino Canyon is an eye-catcher with the beautiful blue Tucson sky in the background,” the foundation said. Gelling created her design with pencils, markers and acrylic paint.
“A lot of people know about Sabino Canyon but not a lot of people know about the Sabino Canyon Fan, cristate saguaro,” Gelling said in the release.
The top five winners from three age groups were also given prizes, including a Bookmans gift certificate and collectible stamps.
Plus, two winners of each age group will have their designs, many of which included cacti and sunshine, printed as collectible artwork for envelopes.
The top 15 winners will be on display at the Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave., until next year’s awards ceremony.
Gelling’s stamps are available through the Postal History Foundation — a nonprofit that supports teachers and students locally and nationwide.
The cost is $1.50 per stamp. Collectible envelopes are 50 cents.
Stamps and envelopes can be purchased in person or online at postalhistoryfoundation.org. Call 623-6652, ext. 102 for more information.