lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A woman was rescued after possibly suffering from heat-related issues near Tanque Verde Falls Friday afternoon, an official said. 

The 71-year-old woman reported she was fatigued at around 2:40 p.m. to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo.

Rincon Valley Fire District crews along with a Sheriff's department search and rescue team were able to safely get her out, Jelineo said.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1