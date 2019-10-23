A Tucson man died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after being struck by a motorcyclist at a midtown intersection, police said.
On Oct. 12, George E. McDonald, 71, was southbound attempting to cross East Speedway Boulevard at North Dodge Boulevard when he stepped into the path of an eastbound motorcycle at about 10 p.m., a Tucson police news release said.
McDonald was seriously injured in the collision, which also left the rider with minor injuries when thrown from the motorcycle, police said.
McDonald succumbed to his injuries Wednesday at Banner University Medical Center.
Detectives later determined McDonald was in a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk in the area but did not activate it before crossing.
Police also determined he was impaired during the collision, the news release said.
No charges or citations have been issued as of Wednesday afternoon.