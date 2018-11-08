A Tucson woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 19 Sunday after trying to use the road's left shoulder to pass a vehicle, authorities said.
At 1:15 p.m., Anna Rodriguez, 42, was driving a Ford pickup near milepost 7 when the maneuver caused the truck to swipe an Infiniti sedan and rollover in median.
Three people, including Rodriguez, were ejected from the truck, said Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, Graves said.
The condition of the two additional occupants has not been released.