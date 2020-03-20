YMCA offers emergency childcare to medical staff, first responders during pandemic

The YMCA is offering emergency childcare and prioritizing healthcare workers, first responders and those who provide vital services to the community, the organization said.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, all YMCA branches of Southern Arizona temporarily suspended fitness, sports and aquatics programs, with employees focusing on providing emergency childcare for working families and prioritizing people who provide vital services.

“We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don’t have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time,” Kurtis Dawson, YMCA president and CEO, said.

The YMCA started providing childcare Thursday at the following sites in Tucson:

Jacobs/City YMCA, 1010 W. Lind St.

Lighthouse/City YMCA, 2900 N. Columbus Blvd.

Lohse Family YMCA, 60 W. Alameda St.

Mulcahy/City YMCA, 5085 S. Nogales Hwy.

Northwest YMCA Pima County Community Center, 7770 N. Shannon Rd.

And in Pinal County Triangle Y Ranch Camp, 34434 S. Y Camp Rd., Oracle

The YMCA with the help of Nutrition One, will provide meals and snacks to all children. The services will be offered through March 27 but that date may change based on updates in federal, state or local health recommendations, the organization said.

For more information on registration visit tucsonymca.org/springbreak or email foryouth@tucsonymca.org.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

