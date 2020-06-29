YMCA's Triangle Y camp being used to house firefighters battling Bighorn Fire

About 70 firefighters battling the Bighorn Fire are bunking at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp while they fight the fire.
The fire and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Triangle Y to cancel its overnight summer camps this year. The camp’s staff was forced to evacuate recently because of the Bighorn Fire but has since been allowed to return.
This has allowed the camp to be used by firefighters, providing them with beds and air conditioning at the facility, which is in the Coronado National Forest, according to the YMCA of Southern Arizona.
“We are heartbroken that our campers, counselors and staff will not be able to make special memories at camp this summer. But the bright spot in all of this is that Tri-Y can provide air-conditioned lodging, beds and a cup of coffee for all of the brave firefighters who are working so hard to keep us safe,” said Andy Hockenbrock, Triangle Y Ranch Camp’s executive director.
The U.S. Forest Service is paying Triangle Y $400 per day for use of its facilities.
In 2019, more than 800 youths from all over the United States attended Triangle Y Ranch Camp.
Last year, the Triangle Y provided 265 scholarships for military children so they could attend camp for free. The camp first opened its doors in 1949.
Although traditional overnight camp is canceled, Triangle Y hosted a virtual campfire for families on June 22, which featured a sing-a-long and skits performed by camp counselors.
