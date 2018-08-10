What movie can you watch over and over again?
If your answer was Harry Potter, you might want to hop on this promo.
Select Cinemark Theatres across the nation are showing seven days of Harry Potter movies — all nine of them, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Harry Potter enthusiasts can purchase a festival pass for only $25, which will get you into the week's worth of films. While supplies last, pass-holders will not only get to watch a week's worth of Harry Potter madness, but they also get a collectible key chain, a specially-designed cup, and a festival badge.
But if you're not able to make it to the entire week of wizarding, individual showings are priced at only $5. That's probably less than that bucket of popcorn and Twizzlers you're dreaming of right now.
The Wizarding World XD Week runs Friday, Aug. 31 until Thursday, Sept. 6. Festival passes can be picked up on Saturday, Aug. 25. Movie-goers can also reserve their seats that same day.
Multiple Harry Potter films will be showed each day of wizarding week. Seating is based on a first come, first serve basis, so get your passes quick and reserve those seats!
Three Tucson theaters are participating in the Harry Potter mayhem, including Century Tucson Marketplace at 1300 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., Century Park Place 20 at 5870 E. Broadway, and Century 20 El Con at 3601 E. Broadway.
To purchase a festival pass, tickets to individual showings, or to see a full list of movie times, visit Cinemark's website.