 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
spotlight web only

You probably can't recycle your Christmas wrapping paper

When all the presents are open and wrapping paper and ribbons are strewn about on the floor, you may wonder if you can toss that stuff in your recycling bin.

For the ribbons, yarn and strings that decorated your packages, the answer is a hard no. They go to the trash.

As for gift wrap, it depends. If your wrapping paper is 100% paper, not bonded to plastic, foil or anything else and has no glitter or non-paper decorations on it, it may be recyclable, according to Cristina Polsgrove of Tucson Environmental Services. The small scraps of paper that have torn off should be thrown in the trash.

However, most wrapping paper is not recyclable in the Tucson area. Some wrapping paper labels say they are recyclable, but local services may not accept those. 

If you wrapped with newspaper, yes, recycle it. Color comics are a popular wrapping paper.

People are also reading…

Gift bags that are 100% paper can be recycled, but we recommend you reuse them first. If the bag has been reused a few too many times, tear off the string or ribbon handles before recycling. Tissue paper should be thrown in the trash as well and is not recyclable.

Christmas cards are only recyclable if they have no foil, glitter or non-paper decorations. The same goes for envelopes. As long as they aren't lined with foil, they can be recycled.

The best thing to remember is: When in doubt, throw it out.

Tucson's Northwest Fire District took to social media to demonstrate the dangers of having a live Christmas tree indoors and share safety tips for this holiday season. According to Northwest Fire's post, Christmas tree fires are rare but can quickly become dangerous. Video courtesy of Northwest Fire District.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Automated rooftop-solar permitting with SolarAPP+

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News