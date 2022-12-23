You probably can't recycle your Christmas wrapping paper

When all the presents are open and wrapping paper and ribbons are strewn about on the floor, you may wonder if you can toss that stuff in your recycling bin.

For the ribbons, yarn and strings that decorated your packages, the answer is a hard no. They go to the trash.

As for gift wrap, it depends. If your wrapping paper is 100% paper, not bonded to plastic, foil or anything else and has no glitter or non-paper decorations on it, it may be recyclable, according to Cristina Polsgrove of Tucson Environmental Services. The small scraps of paper that have torn off should be thrown in the trash.

However, most wrapping paper is not recyclable in the Tucson area. Some wrapping paper labels say they are recyclable, but local services may not accept those.

If you wrapped with newspaper, yes, recycle it. Color comics are a popular wrapping paper.

Gift bags that are 100% paper can be recycled, but we recommend you reuse them first. If the bag has been reused a few too many times, tear off the string or ribbon handles before recycling. Tissue paper should be thrown in the trash as well and is not recyclable.

Christmas cards are only recyclable if they have no foil, glitter or non-paper decorations. The same goes for envelopes. As long as they aren't lined with foil, they can be recycled.

The best thing to remember is: When in doubt, throw it out.