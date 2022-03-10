 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Young Authors to be celebrated at Tucson Festival of Books

The Young Author awards will be given to students writers from Kindergarten through 12th grade at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Tucson Festival of Books. The awards ceremony will be at the Main Food Court stage.

The contest is sponsored by Altrusa International of Tucson, and has been for the past 13 years.

The winners are:

  • Lily Polk, home schooled, grade 1, story: Adventures in Candy World
  • Lily Polk, home schooled, grade 1, poem: Lonely Leaf
  • Jorge Velasco, White Elementary, grade 2: Nana
  • Gianna Bernadette Aranda, Seton Home Study School, grade 5: A Desert Melody
  • Michael Rodriguez, Vail Academy and High School, grade 5: The Scarecrow
  • Ella Carina Houston Lanzetta, Flagstaff Junior Academy, grade 5: Fetch
  • Zachary Rynders, Painted Sky Elementary, grade 5: Stammy's Rough Winter
  • Aubrey Steading, Drachman Montessori, grade 3: The End of the World
  • Anya Uyehara-Schaap, Lineweaver Elementary, grade 5: Dog Became Wolf
  • Elizabeth DiLorenzo, Academy of Tucson Middle School, grade 8: I Am to Blame
  • Aria Harper, BASIS Oro Valley, grade 7: The Desert
  • Emma Kokes, Emily Gray Junior High, grade 7: The Two Clovers
  • Donovan Leber, St. Cyril, grade 6: An Ordinary Day
  • Chaemin Lee, BASIS Oro Valley, grade 8: A Beautiful Nightmare
  • Ryann Odum, Roskruge Bilingual Magnet School, grade 7: Ode to Fall
  • Eizel Oliva, Safford K-8, grade 8: Where I Am From
  • Alehxia Apodaca, Desert View High School, grade 12: Misery's Shephards
  • Cecilia Appel, home school, grade 10: Diver Girl
  • Kat Byars, Academy of Tucson High, grade 9: Today I Met An Angel
  • Emilio Corona, Compass High School, grade 10: The Dakota Story
  • Nevaeh M. Mattias, Rio Rico High School, grade 10: My Robot and Me
  • Cameron Pitz, Academy of Tucson High, grade 12: Ninety Miles An Hour
  • Esperanza Simental, Desert View High School, grade 12: The Snowman By Raymond Briggs
  • Baigail Rose Tineo-Wickberg, Desert View High School, grade 12: Lechera Skies
  • Baigail Rose Tineo-Wickberg, Desert View High School, grade 12: The Temptress

