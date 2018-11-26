What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jude DeCicco.
Nominated by: Roni Spehn.
Why: Jude is an ambassador of kindness at his school, Hudlow Elementary. He has initiated a plan to spread kindness throughout his community for himself and anyone who wants to participate, befriending children at school who are alone during lunch or recess, surprising school staff members with baked goods and collecting and delivering items to local nonprofits, Spehn wrote in the nomination letter. Jude has already visited Tucson Fire Station No. 9 to thank first responders, delivered care packages to the children’s ward at Tucson Medical Center, handmade a blanket for Project Linus, collected goods for the Community Food Bank and the Humane Society, donated his clothing to the children of Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse, created placemats for the Mobile Meals of Arizona program and delivered water to the homeless. Most recently, Jude organized a fundraiser and bake sale to buy books for his school library. “Jude expresses all the kindness Ben’s Bells exudes,” Spehn wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.