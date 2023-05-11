Bashas' is asking Arizonans to help create a new donut flavor by entering the 8th annual Donut Flavor Craze contest.

Ideas can be submitted online through May 13 in two categories: youths ages 8 to 17 and adults 18 or older.

The contest's theme is "Retro vs. Future" and Bashas' is looking for ideas inspired by classic donuts of the past and more modern, experimental flavor combinations.

To enter, contestants can submit a 100-word summary of their donut, its ingredients and a suggested name for it. One child and one adult will be chosen on May 30 to have their ideas brought to life and sold in Arizona Bashas' bakeries in June.

The winners will also be titled "Bashas' 2023 Donut Ambassadors" and receive $500 in gifts, including a Bashas' gift card, baking supplies and free donuts for a year.

The full contest rules can be found on Bashas' website.