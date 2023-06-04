The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501©(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and teens with special needs.

Our goal is to raise $238,000 to send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 668 donations totaling $117,511 or just under half of that with camps underway. Last month we raised the goal by $13,000 so 13 Tucson-area kids with special needs who were on a waitlist for Camp Tatiyee could attend.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. We do not share or sell our donor information. Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donations include:

Arthur J. and Diane Abbott, $100.

John Benet, $500.

Burghard Family Memorial Fund, $100.

Edward Espinoza, $100.

Delma Felton, $25.

Ruben and Irene Fernandez, $250.

Lenny Fieber, $100.

Franklin Family Fund, $500.

Kelly T. and Chris M. Goldsmith, $150.

Ellen Hartline, in memory of Marion and Kenneth Triem, $52.37.

Craig D. Horton, in memory of Harry F. Brauer, $50.

Michele Jerde, $100.

Burt and Nancy Kinerk, in memory of former camper Danny Kinerk, $100.

Dr. Lim Davis Lee, in memory of Helen Sundeen Rishel, $200.

Margaret R. Loghry, $200.

Gypsy and David Lyle, $208.54.

Jerome Moss, $100.

William Murray, $312.65.

Napier family, in loving memory of Marvin Napier, $200.

K. Annette Renner, $100.

Walt and Mary Louise Roberson, $200.

Carolyn G. Stewart, $50.

Caroline Tompkins, in memory of Abe Chanin, $208.54.

Drs. Wanda and James J. Torrey, in memory of Marilyn Billups and Irma Laskowski, $250.

Linda and Luis Vasquez, $100.

Joan Webb, $100.

One anonymous donation of $50.