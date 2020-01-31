Zebra foal expected at Reid Park Zoo this spring

A baby zebra is expected to make its arrival at Reid Park Zoo this spring.

Anna, the Grevy’s zebra, is pregnant with her first foal.

Anna and her mate, Ben, arrived at the zoo last year as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. This is also Ben’s first foal.

“Grevy’s zebras are an endangered species whose population in the wild has dropped by 83% over the last 40 years, with fewer than 2,500 Grevy’s zebras remaining in Africa today,” the zoo said in a media release.

“With so few left in the wild, it is an important birth for the conservation of the species,” animal care supervisor Adam Ramsey said in the release.

Zookeepers noticed breeding behavior between the two zebras shortly after they were introduced. Keepers are monitoring the pregnancy carefully and, since this is Anna’s first foal, staff will continue to keep a close eye on her after the baby is born in coming months.

The last zebra birth at Reid Park Zoo was eight years ago.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.