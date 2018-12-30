The body of a man who was found about 10 feet from a south-side street Saturday evening has been identified by Tucson Police as 55-year-old Arturo Moreno Bustamante.
Bustamante was unresponsive and had obvious signs of trauma when he was found about 5 p.m. by Tucson firefighters near South Sixth Avenue and Nebraska Street following several reports of a person on the ground, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. Dugan said even the smallest piece of information can help with the investigation.