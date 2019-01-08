A student was arrested following an investigation into a threat of a school shooting at DeGrazia Elementary School.
On Tuesday afternoon, a student alerted administration that another student said "they were going to bring a gun and shoot up the school," according to a school letter sent to parents.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies found no threat against the school, but a student was arrested as a result of the investigation, the letter said.
Classes will operate on the regular Wednesday schedule.
"Please continue to encourage your children to immediately report any perceived threats they may see or hear about," Principal Michael Bauschka wrote in the letter.