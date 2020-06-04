March for Justice rally attracts 1,800 to UA, protests end in face-to-face talk with Tucson police

Another speaker, 15-year-old Janel Drummer, said the first time she experienced racism was at six-years old in a Tucson ice-cream shop. She went on to say that racism follows her in all aspects of her life, including in school where she said she’s been made fun of for the color of her skin, called racial slurs and punished without cause on multiple occasions.

Grant Knox, a graduate student at the UA, spoke about his experiences as a black man in higher education and said for a long time he felt he needed to leave his culture behind in order to pursue a successful career in academia.

“Our blackness is no longer a threat once we are found to be educated, civil and are wealthy. Actually, not. Our blackness is no longer a threat once we are found to be subservient,” he said. “I’m sick of existing in a space in academia where my thoughts, my research and my abilities are only validated so long as I fit the mold.”

Attorneys from the National Lawyers Guild of Southern Arizona were also present and spoke about the rights of protesters and how they could be protected in altercations with police officers.