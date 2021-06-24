 Skip to main content
Monsoon, is that you? 10 photos and videos from Wednesday's rain in Tucson

Monsoon clouds move in over the old control tower at Tucson International Airport as an isolated rain storm drops a little bit of precipitation on the south side of Tucson, Ariz., June 23, 2021.

Tucson saw its first measurable rain in 3 months Wednesday afternoon and Tucsonans took to social media to share their views of the storm.

Here are 10 posts of the rain and weather that followed: 

A quiet University of Arizona campus saw some showers too:

This Instagram post shows the view from Catalina State Park of the double rainbow that followed the storm:

Others saw it too:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mad Moe (@madmo__meshugenah)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anne Wendel (@anne.wendel)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bill West (@billwestaz)

Dry and clear weather is expected for the rest of week, but according to the National Weather Service, chances of rain should return to the Tucson area starting Sunday.

