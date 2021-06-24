Monsoon, is that you? 10 photos and videos from Wednesday's rain in Tucson

Tucson saw its first measurable rain in 3 months Wednesday afternoon and Tucsonans took to social media to share their views of the storm.
Here are 10 posts of the rain and weather that followed:
RAIN!!! Thank you monsoon gods! #Tucson pic.twitter.com/aGdCpaxwrz— Zylie (@Zylie) June 23, 2021
The Universe has finally STOPPED shining on Arizona! We got Rain after who knows how many days of 110+ degrees🥵Alt Text: Video of rain finally rolling over Tucson. pic.twitter.com/7JgW3NRjOO— Your Favorite Dirty Unicorn 🔮🦄🔗💜🍁🎶 (@chroniccityzen) June 23, 2021
Finally some rain in #Tucson! Hope it's the start of a busy monsoon season pic.twitter.com/5qEgcTHI9t— warrenandjoan (@warrenandjoan1) June 23, 2021
A quiet University of Arizona campus saw some showers too:
June 23, 2021
Sweet rain! Happy #FirstMonsoon of 2021. Saguaros lapping it up, desert flora greening, cacti plumping. 71 in SabinoCanyon now. #TucsonMonsoon #Monsoon2021 #creosote #mesquite #realdeal #Tucson pic.twitter.com/1AMh4HAJjv— TOTALLY TUCSON (@totallytucson) June 24, 2021
This Instagram post shows the view from Catalina State Park of the double rainbow that followed the storm:
Others saw it too:
First rain and first rainbow of the monsoon season—always a big deal here in Tucson… #azwx #getintotheoutthere pic.twitter.com/ZkCnTuAyez— J. C y r (@Allophile) June 24, 2021
Dry and clear weather is expected for the rest of week, but according to the National Weather Service, chances of rain should return to the Tucson area starting Sunday.