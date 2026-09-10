"The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we're making must be spent in the United States of America," Trump said. "We don't want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don't want you going to China, to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America."

The president did not reveal exactly how the dividends would work or where the funds would come from, though he did nod to a defining policy of his second term: tariffs.

"The reason the Democrats can't do that is because they don't do tariffs," he said.

Congress would also likely have to approve the funds because it oversees federal spending.

Not the president's first payment promise

Trump's latest vow for $5,000 dividends if Republicans win in midterms is not the first such promise the president has made.

For months in 2025, he discussed a plan to give $2,000 dividends to some Americans using tariff revenue. But while Trump at one point said the checks would go out in mid-2026, the payments never materialized.

Also in December last year, Trump announced that all military members would receive $1,776 in bonuses. Those checks were paid for with Defense Department funding as appropriated from the "Big Beautiful Bill" – not tariff revenue.

In early 2025, Trump's since-dismantled Department of Government Efficiency also floated the idea of $5,000 stimulus checks funded by the agency's accrued savings. But those dividends also never arrived, and DOGE officially shut down earlier this year.

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