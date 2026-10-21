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Orbiting from about 250 miles high, astronauts aboard the International Space Station have a view of Earth that is the envy of many.

The vantage offered by the iconic orbital outpost, after all, offers some stellar sights on our planet – from colorful fireworks to dormant volcanoes – that one can only witness by leaving it.

Now, one of the latest glimpses of Earth from the space station showcases shimmering city lights accentuated by dazzling auroras.

Here's a look.

What is the International Space Station?

The International Space Station has been stationed in low-Earth orbit for more than 25 years, typically about 260 miles high, where it has been home to astronauts from all over the world. Throughout its lifespan, the station has served as a test bed for scientific research in microgravity and has in years past opened itself up to private commercial missions.

The orbital laboratory is operated through a global partnership of space agencies, including NASA, Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

More than 290 spacefarers from 26 countries have visited the International Space Station, including 174 from the United States alone, according to NASA. While aboard the ISS, astronauts from all over the world not only help keep the aging station operational, but prepare for humans to venture deeper into space.

NASA astronaut snaps image of streaking auroras