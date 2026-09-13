Traders and Saudi oil buyers told Reuters on Sunday that Riyadh has enough oil stored at its Red Sea port of Yanbu to maintain exports for just five to seven days if the pipeline struck on Friday remains shut.

After that, as much as 4% of global oil supply could be jeopardized, on top of the millions of barrels a day already lost to the disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia has not given full details of the extent of damage to the pipeline or said how long it will remain offline. Sources that spoke to Reuters have given conflicting estimates for the time needed to fix it, ranging from days to weeks. Satellite images have shown huge columns of smoke from locations along the pipeline.

Iran to meet neighbors at Oman talks

After a month of quiet in August when flows of Middle East oil trickled back up, the past two weeks have seen a steady escalation in the war that the United States and Israel launched six months ago. No talks to end the war have been held since an interim agreement in June collapsed after a few weeks.

In a rare diplomatic initiative, Iranian officials say they will be attending a meeting on Monday with Gulf Arab states in Oman to present an agreement they say has been reached with Oman governing future shipping routes through the strait.

But few details have been released. Oman has not publicly announced the meeting or confirmed any agreement, and most Gulf states have remained silent. Iraq said it would send a delegation. Bahrain said it would not meet with any Iranians.