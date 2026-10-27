In a message to supporters more than five hours after polls opened, Netanyahu urged them to vote, saying turnout was high among his opponents on the left and among Israelis of Arab heritage, around a fifth of the country.

"We need it to be high too. You all need to stream to the polls," he said. "This is a fateful moment."

Voter: Most important election

"I think these elections are the most important of all the ones I’ve known," said Ruth Epstein, an 81-year-old longtime left-wing voter in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, who voted for the opposition Democrats.

"I’m really scared about what will be here."

Netanyahu has campaigned on an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump, his ally in the war against Iran, who has said they should "finish the job."

If neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can form a governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, Netanyahu could stay on as caretaker until another election is held.

His opponents have managed to wrest him from the premiership only once since 2009, and that took four inconclusive elections in two years. He was back 18 months later.

Eisenkot sees ‘new spirit’

For many of Netanyahu's opponents, the election turns on accountability for the security failures of October 7, Israel's deadliest day. Opposition groups have promised to hold a national inquiry, which Netanyahu's government has resisted.