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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump does not plan to reimburse the federal government for television ads promoting his agenda that he financed with taxpayer funds, according to the White House, even after saying he would have his Super PAC start paying for the controversial ads.

A White House official told USA TODAY that Trump was not referring to any reimbursement when, in an Oct. 5 Truth Social post, he said he plans to pay for the ads with money from MAGA Inc., a Super PAC operated by his allies.

More than $10 million in government-funded ads have aired since Sept. 23, according to AdImpact, which tracks spending on political ads. The money came from the Department of Homeland Security, which awarded a $20 million government contract to an advertising agency called LMD Agency, Inc. to carry out the advertising campaign.

Federal law prohibits the use of government funds to pay for political advertising, and the ads, which are airing a month before the election, have sparked bipartisan criticism. The White House has argued that the ads are "public service announcements," not political ads, because they don't reference the Nov. 3 election or any particular candidate.

A day after promising on Truth Social to pay for the ads through his PAC, Trump on Oct. 6 said he hadn't made a final determination.

"Well, the ads were really good, they were promotion for the country, done by many presidents before, so we will decide," Trump said. Hours later, he told reporters "there's no reason" for the government to stop paying for the ads but added, "We have a lot of money in MAGA Inc."