Leo is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to be a smoker or to have had recent health issues.

Best wishes and prayers

The Vatican said this week that the pope was expected to remain in hospital for about a week and that all his public engagements had been canceled until Oct. 20.

The Mass on Wednesday was the closing act of an assembly of bishops called by Leo to discuss the Church's family life teachings, the largest gathering of Church leaders so far during this papacy.

Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle led the Mass in place of Leo. The pope last week approved Tagle as the dean of the Church's College of Cardinals, in the first selection of an Asian cleric to the elite role.

Political leaders offered messages of support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he and his wife Jeanette were praying for the pope, an American who was born in Chicago.

"May the Lord give him strength and the Holy Spirit guide the medical professionals taking care of the Holy Father," he said on X. Rubio met Leo at the Vatican in May.

There was no immediate response on social media from US President Donald Trump, who has criticized the pope, or from Vice President JD Vance, who is a Catholic.

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally, the spiritual leader of 85 million ‌Anglicans worldwide, offered her prayers.