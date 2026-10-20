Homebuilding fell over the month in the South, Midwest and West regions, but increased in the Northeast. Single-family starts rose 2.6% on a year-on-year basis in September.

Mortgage rates have surged in recent weeks, with the 30-year fixed rate averaging 7.40% last week, the highest level in nearly three years, data from mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac showed. The higher borrowing costs are tracking Treasury yields as the US-Israeli war with Iran fans inflation.

Slumping sales have led to a glut of unsold houses on the market, further reducing the incentive for developers to break ground on new single-family housing projects. Despite the overhang of new single-family homes, there is a national housing shortage, which is keeping home prices elevated.

Oil price shock

Single-family building permits decreased 4.0% to a rate of 845,000 units, the lowest level since March 2023. Permits fell in the Northeast, Midwest and South regions, but were unchanged in the West. They dropped 4.8% year-on-year in September.

Residential investment rebounded in the second quarter, also reflecting renovations, making a small contribution to gross domestic product. The rise followed five straight quarterly declines. Some economists said construction workers were being pulled away from homebuilding to work on data centers.

"Add to that uncertainty among both builders and buyers about inflation, and our best assessment is that starts will falter in the months ahead until the energy shock is better understood," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics. "So don’t bet on residential construction to recover anytime soon."