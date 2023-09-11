Dear J.T. & Dale: I started a job eight months ago, along with three other people. We all have the same job title and same department. Recently, an opportunity for promotion came available, and we were all up for it.

I was shocked when the person that got it is the person that does the least work. She’s really good at representing herself and talking about what she’s done, but the truth is she doesn’t do as much as the rest of us. Do you think it would be inappropriate to go to my boss and let them know that they picked the wrong person? — Morgan

J.T.: Do not go to your boss and say this. Your opportunity to prove yourself was during the time that they were considering the promotion. Say something now, and it’s likely your boss will tell your coworker, and it’ll ruin the relationship between you two. Plus, it will look like sour grapes. This might be hard to hear, but it sounds like your coworker did a better job of marketing herself. You need to stop thinking of yourself as an employee and think of yourself as a business of one. And a good business knows how to market its strengths: it’s not bragging; it’s documenting your value. My advice is to take a moment to inventory your skills and start doing a better job of sharing your wins with your bosses. Besides, if she really can’t handle the job, they’ll figure it out fast enough.

DALE: Think back to your recently promoted coworker’s relationship with management. You say she’s good at representing herself — make a list of how she accomplished that.

Instead of resenting her, learn from her. And, bigger picture, the lesson here is that being a star employee is determined by management’s yardstick, not yours.

You need to be an expert on yardsticks. Indeed, you might help define productivity in your department by finding ways to quantify your work. Even so, know that improving your perceived performance will likely make your recently promoted coworker look good, so be prepared to think of yourself as her ally because it would be disastrous to make her an enemy.