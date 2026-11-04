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It's that time again when Americans choose their health insurance plans for the new year, and advisers warn this year is definitely not the moment to simply click auto enroll.

A 2024 survey from financial services firm Voya showed nearly half of Americans spend less than 20 minutes reviewing information related to their workplace benefits and 91% keep the same plan every year, but health care experts advise to make this year different. It will be worth your while, they said.

U.S. employer health care costs are projected to rise 9.5% in 2027, pushing average costs above $19,000 per employee and marking the fourth straight year of near double-digit increases, according to insurer Aon. To contain costs, employers may consider cutting benefits and raising premiums and deductibles. In 2026, employees pay an average of $5,297 for health care coverage, including both payroll contributions of $3,130 and out-of-pocket expenses of $2,167, Aon said. That's up almost 8% from 2025.

"Health insurance has changed a lot," said Michael Botta, founder and chief executive of health care marketplace Sesame. "It used to be more generous. If you pay more, you get more. Now, it's more like catastrophic insurance. You pay everything upfront for all your care and insurance kicks in only if you spend more than $10,000 per year. It's looking more like insurance in any other market."

If all health insurance costs are up, should I waste time looking at options?

Checking options isn't a waste of time because it can save you money. Not all plans are the same and not every person's health care needs are identical.