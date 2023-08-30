Q: My wife and I purchased a tour to Tuscany, Italy, for last October from Overseas Adventure Travel. For an additional fee, we also purchased cancel-for-any-reason insurance from their partner, Allianz. We had to cancel a week before the trip because my wife broke her ankle. We filed a claim with Allianz and received an email a month later, stating that it had completed its review and "payment details" would be forthcoming from OAT.

We never heard from OAT. When I called them, I was told that we would receive a check in 45 days. We received no check. I called again two months later, and a representative told me that we would receive a check within a month. The check still did not arrive.

I called again. This time, OAT changed its story. A rep told me that Allianz had not completed its processing of our claim. The next month, I spoke with a representative at Allianz who confirmed that Allianz had indeed completed its processing of my claim three months ago. I informed a supervisor at OAT of this and was assured it would be resolved. I never heard back from the company, so I called again today and was told yet again that I would receive a check next month.

We would like the cost of the trip refunded to us as promised. Can you help? — Howard Gleckman, Kensington, Maryland

A: Insurance payments of this type should get processed within a month or two. I've been getting more complaints about these types of delays.

With certain travel companies, when you buy travel insurance with your trip, the insurance payment goes to the company, which then pays you. That can create a delay, especially when there's a second approval process on the company's side.

The solution? Buy your next travel insurance policy directly from a company like Allianz. That way, if you have to file a claim, it will pay you directly.