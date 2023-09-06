Q: Last year, my wife and I booked a cruise with Seabourn Cruises at a cost of $12,780. I also purchased a travel insurance policy through Travel Insured International.

In November, my cardiologist found blockages in three coronary arteries. After lengthy consultations with him and other doctors, I ultimately concluded that multiple stents were the best option for me. My doctor recommended that I should not travel until this was done.

Regrettably, we had to cancel our trip with Seabourn. I submitted a claim in late December. Travel Insured International responded to my claim, asking for more information. I provided the documentation. From that point on until mid-March, I received several messages that said, "Thank you for your patience."

Then I received a call from Travel Insured International asking for the names of all the physicians who saw me in December. She told me, "With this information, I expect that we can clear this up tomorrow." But months later, I still haven't received my check. Can you help me get my $12,780 back, please? — John Schwager, Clyde Hill, Washington

A: Travel Insured International should have processed your claim within six weeks, not six months.

Travel insurance companies are typically quick to process small claims of several hundred dollars or less. But a five-figure claim like yours would have gotten some extra scrutiny.

When an insurance company drags its feet, you need to determine the status of your claim by periodically contacting the company.