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The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule any day now on whether President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship is legal under the Constitution.

Although six of the nine Supreme Court justices are conservative, including three who were appointed by Trump, the court is unlikely to uphold Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship because it is firmly rooted in the 14th Amendment ratified in 1868 and affirmed by the Supreme Court in 1898, legal scholars say.

"The prevailing view is that it will be struck down," said David Lopez, a law professor at Arizona State University.

But if the Supreme Court does side with Trump, the change to America will be monumental. For the first time in more than a century, not all children born in the United States will automatically become U.S. citizens.

Instead, children born to undocumented immigrants or immigrants temporarily in the country would not be considered citizens, rendering them stateless and not belonging to any country, Lopez said.

"It would be pretty bad because it would leave a lot of people who are born to undocumented mothers basically in a state of statelessness because they won't have any citizenship," Lopez said, "which means that you're not protected in the immigration system," and therefore subject to deportation even though you were born in the United States. "I think many would consider that to be a human-rights abuse for the United States to leave so many people in that condition."

When is the ruling on birthright citizenship expected?