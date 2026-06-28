The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule any day now on whether President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship is legal under the Constitution.
Although six of the nine Supreme Court justices are conservative, including three who were appointed by Trump, the court is unlikely to uphold Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship because it is firmly rooted in the 14th Amendment ratified in 1868 and affirmed by the Supreme Court in 1898, legal scholars say.
"The prevailing view is that it will be struck down," said David Lopez, a law professor at Arizona State University.
But if the Supreme Court does side with Trump, the change to America will be monumental. For the first time in more than a century, not all children born in the United States will automatically become U.S. citizens.
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Instead, children born to undocumented immigrants or immigrants temporarily in the country would not be considered citizens, rendering them stateless and not belonging to any country, Lopez said.
"It would be pretty bad because it would leave a lot of people who are born to undocumented mothers basically in a state of statelessness because they won't have any citizenship," Lopez said, "which means that you're not protected in the immigration system," and therefore subject to deportation even though you were born in the United States. "I think many would consider that to be a human-rights abuse for the United States to leave so many people in that condition."
When is the ruling on birthright citizenship expected?
The Supreme Court usually issues all of its opinions for the term by the end of June, and therefore, the birthright citizenship should arrive no later than this week, June 29 to July 2, said Cesar Garcia Hernandez, a law professor and constitutional scholar at Ohio State University.
The Supreme Court typically issues opinions on Mondays and Thursdays. It sometimes adds days at the end of the term. Regardless, the birthright citizenship decision should come no later than Thursday, July 2, Garcia Hernandez said.
"They like to get them out the door before the justices head off to do whatever they're going to be doing over the summer," Garcia Hernandez said. "But that said, no one can tell the Supreme Court what to do or when to do it. So ultimately, it is up to the justices. (But) I expect it will not be later than July 2nd."
The birthright citizenship decision is the last major immigration case left. On Thursday, June 25, the Supreme Court sided 6 to 3 with the Trump administration on two other big immigration cases, with the three liberal justices dissenting.
In one decision, the Supreme Court upheld a 2016 Trump border policy known as "metering" that turns away asylum-seekers who arrive at U.S. ports of entry through Mexico. The Trump administration argued the policy was needed to stem a surge in asylum-seekers arriving at the southern border, overwhelming immigration officials at ports of entry.
Critics said the policy violated the rights of people fleeing persecution and danger in their home countries to seek asylum and forced them to wait in Mexico, where they were often targeted by violent criminal organizations.
In the other decision, the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration could legally end what's known as temporary protected status for migrants from Haiti and Syria.
The status allowed migrants from Haiti and Syria to remain in the U.S. and receive work permits because earthquakes and political upheaval in Haiti and war in Syria made it unsafe for them to return to their home countries.
The Supreme Court's ruling clears the way for the Trump administration to potentially deport an estimated 330,000 Haitian migrants and 4,000 migrants from Syria, according to the government and researchers. The decision could affect a total of 1.3 million people from more than a dozen countries with temporary protected status, including about 6,500 in Arizona, according to immigration advocates.
Why does Trump want to end birthright citizenship?
Trump promised on the campaign trail he would try to end birthright citizenship if elected president, claiming the longstanding practice fuels illegal immigration and "birth tourism": when pregnant women from other countries come to the United States to give birth knowing their child will become a U.S. citizen.
On his first day in office on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump delivered on that promise when he signed an executive order ending the longstanding practice of automatically granting citizenship to nearly all children born in the United States, regardless of their parents' immigration status.
The Trump administration argues that, contrary to longstanding practice, the 14th Amendment "has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the United States."
The 14th Amendment overturned the Supreme Court's infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision, which ruled that Black Americans were not U.S. citizens. The 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
The 14th Amendment provides citizenship to everyone born on U.S. soil, except children born to invading military forces, the children of foreign diplomats stationed in the United States and the children of Native people, who, as sovereign tribal members, are guaranteed citizenship under a separate law, the 1924 Indian Citizenship Act, Garcia Hernandez said.
In 1898, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause applies to all children born in the U.S., regardless of their parents' legal status. That case involved a man born to Chinese immigrant parents.
But the Trump administration argues the clause "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" excludes children born to undocumented mothers and fathers who are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents from birthright citizenship, as well as children born to mothers from other countries who are in the U.S. on student, tourist or other temporary visas.
What happens if the executive order is upheld?
The Supreme Court has two options if a majority of justices uphold Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship, both of which represent "seismic shifts" in the way birthright citizenship has been treated for over a century, said Garcia Hernandez, the Ohio State University law professor.
The first option would revoke birthright citizenship from any child born to an undocumented immigrant or temporary visa holder since the end of February 2025, when Trump's executive order was originally supposed to take effect before it was put on hold amid legal challenges, Garcia Hernandez said.
"That would mean that we would start to see already thousands of children who have been treated as U.S. citizens for over a year now, suddenly their parents would learn that those children are not U.S. citizens and in many instances are probably stateless," Garcia Hernandez said.
In addition, all children born to undocumented immigrants or temporary visa holders going forward would also not be considered U.S. citizens, with the number growing "exponentially" over time, Garcia Hernandez said.
If the Supreme Court upholds Trump's executive order, the unauthorized population in the United States would grow by an additional 2.7 million by 2045 and by 5.4 million by 2075, according to an analysis by the Migration Policy Institute and Penn State University's Population Research Institute.
The second option would be for the Supreme Court to agree with the Trump administration's interpretation of the 14th Amendment and roll back the end of birthright citizenship to 1868 when the amendment was ratified, Garcia Hernandez said.
That option would create a field day for genealogists because it would mean revoking birthright citizenship from millions of Americans going back multiple generations, Garcia Hernandez said.
"That would open up an enormous can of worms in which we would have not just millions of people who suddenly realize that they are not U.S. citizens, but I think it would mean that, in fact, whole generations, whole family lines of people would fall into that category," Garcia Hernandez said.
What happens if the executive order is struck down?
Trump's quest to end birthright citizenship may not end even if the Supreme Court rules his executive order is illegal under the Constitution, said Lopez, the ASU law school professor.
Justices who agree with Trump's interpretation that birthright citizenship is not universal under the 14th Amendment may provide a legal road map in their dissents for a different legal challenge, opening the way for Trump to file a modified executive order in the future, Lopez said.
Regardless of how the Supreme Court rules, Trump's birthright citizenship executive order has accomplished a political goal of stigmatizing children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants, Lopez added.
"I think it should not be forgotten that it casts, I think, a shadow over people regardless of the way it turns out," Lopez said. "The message of even trying to do this for a part of the community is that these people don't belong, that these aren't real Americans. ... That the ones who are born to undocumented immigrants are somehow less deserving of the rights and benefits of citizenship."
Even so, federal courts have been "crystal clear" that Trump is wrong in attempting to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, Garcia Hernandez said.
Stigmatizing children born to undocumented immigrants is "certainly the political goal from President Trump and other high-level members of his administration, but I think the federal courts have been clear in rejecting that," Garcia Hernandez said.