The stakes in the midterms

The Republicans in Tuesday's midterms are fighting to retain control of Congress, where they hold slim majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats need a net gain of at least four ‌seats each in the House of Representatives and Senate to secure majorities in those chambers. Ceding control of either chamber to the Democrats would imperil Trump's legislative agenda and open the door to Democratic-led congressional investigations targeting him and his administration.

Legal experts said the setbacks for the administration and Republicans at the court in recent weeks may reflect the poor quality of the arguments they presented.

While the court already may have been hesitant to intervene so close to an election, Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt, an expert in constitutional and election law, said, "I think, frankly, the broader string of losses by Republicans, by the DOJ (Department of Justice), is because their cases haven't been very good."

"The DOJ's case in California is the most striking example yet," Levitt said, calling it "hot garbage."

Ohio State University election law expert Edward Foley noted that in the California case the court did not even solicit a response from the state to the administration's request, a step that when taken may indicate that the justices are taking a matter seriously.

"But when a case is exceptionally weak, as DOJ's was regarding the California ballots, it's inevitable that a message is sent. Not even bothering to get a response shows how weak the filing was," Foley said.