The $1.776 billion fund was created as part of a settlement to resolve a $10 billion lawsuit Trump filed against the IRS over allegedly mishandling his tax records.

The fund was set to go to "victims of lawfare and weaponization," including those who say they were unfairly prosecuted during the Biden and Obama presidencies. Critics argued it would allow Trump's political allies and those pardoned for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol to cash in on taxpayer dollars.

After being announced in May, the fund faced a series of legal setbacks. Trump and the Justice Department appeared to retreat from its creation, but on July 31, the president appealed a ruling that blocked access to the fund.

Trump threatened to bring fund back if Blanche was not confirmed

After the holdup over Blanche's confirmation, Trump took to social media to offer a new threat to Republican senators: approve Blanche as attorney general or the anti-weaponization fund would return.

"It will immediately be back on the table, and I will get it done," Trump wrote in an Aug. 1 Truth Social post.

Trump also said Blanche would stay in his "acting" rank and bring back the fund if not confirmed.

While Trump argued in the post that the fund would take care of those "badly treated" under the previous presidents, Tillis responded in an Aug. 1 post that it is a "payout pot for punks."

"It’s unfortunate that Todd Blanche, who I consider qualified for the job, will not be confirmed because of this reversal," Tillis wrote. "Hopefully, we can resolve this by Tuesday."