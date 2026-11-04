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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the race for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, making history as the first Muslim U.S. senator.

Voters, especially in cities with heavy Muslim populations like Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck, flocked to the polls in support of El-Sayed.

In Dearborn, unofficial voting results showed 82% cast their vote for El-Sayed, compared to 17% for Rogers.

In Dearborn Heights, unofficial results showed 75% of voters supported El-Sayed. Hamtramck did not have its Nov. 3 results posted on its website.

In Dearborn and Hamtramck, even when voters did not want to talk to a reporter or give their names, many had just a few words to share, often just "Abdul!" or expressing excitement that they'd been able to vote for El-Sayed. Others were happy to talk about a candidate they excitedly voted for.

"I feel proud of him. I feel emotional. I (saw) people come around from all different communities, colors, different backgrounds," Hamtramck voter Motahar Fadhel said. "So that was a proud moment. It makes me feel we are Americans and Muslims, we fit in the community."

What motivated voters

With 91% of the vote counted the morning of Nov. 4, El-Sayed received 53.9% of the vote in Michigan and Rogers received 44.2% of votes.

Nora Chamas, 21, of Dearborn, said she was excited to vote for El-Sayed because his stances align with hers on involvement with foreign issues, putting money into politics and focusing on affordability for everyday people.