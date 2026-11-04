Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the race for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, making history as the first Muslim U.S. senator.
Voters, especially in cities with heavy Muslim populations like Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck, flocked to the polls in support of El-Sayed.
In Dearborn, unofficial voting results showed 82% cast their vote for El-Sayed, compared to 17% for Rogers.
In Dearborn Heights, unofficial results showed 75% of voters supported El-Sayed. Hamtramck did not have its Nov. 3 results posted on its website.
In Dearborn and Hamtramck, even when voters did not want to talk to a reporter or give their names, many had just a few words to share, often just "Abdul!" or expressing excitement that they'd been able to vote for El-Sayed. Others were happy to talk about a candidate they excitedly voted for.
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"I feel proud of him. I feel emotional. I (saw) people come around from all different communities, colors, different backgrounds," Hamtramck voter Motahar Fadhel said. "So that was a proud moment. It makes me feel we are Americans and Muslims, we fit in the community."
What motivated voters
With 91% of the vote counted the morning of Nov. 4, El-Sayed received 53.9% of the vote in Michigan and Rogers received 44.2% of votes.
Nora Chamas, 21, of Dearborn, said she was excited to vote for El-Sayed because his stances align with hers on involvement with foreign issues, putting money into politics and focusing on affordability for everyday people.
"I think maybe his moral compass will help him because he's Muslim and he probably has like stronger stances about right from wrong in many ways," Chamas said. "I also feel like he stands first and foremost, as a U.S. citizen, and I really appreciate that about him. All the talk about Sharia law and the crazy things he's going to do, and people saying they can't vote for him because he's Muslim is just kind of silly because every every senator has a religion and the country technically doesn't even have a religion."
El-Sayed, a father of two and the son of Egyptian immigrants, is a former public health official for Detroit and Wayne County who has railed against corporate influence in American politics and wants to boost union power as well as adopt the universal health care model known as Medicare for All.
Aimon Islam, of Hamtramck, cast his vote for El-Sayed in person Nov. 3. He said El-Sayed is "going to do an awesome job" and he is excited for his plans to get money out of politics and champion Medicare for all.
"This just tells you in America, anybody can make it. If you just try, anybody can make it in America," Islam said. "That’s the beauty of our country. In this election there’s been a lot of rhetoric, there’s been a lot of hate that’s been spread around, which is unbelievable."
'A moment of momentous political progress'
In the final weeks before the election, the race saw a wave of blatant attacks on El-Sayed's Muslim faith.
Even some who voted Republican mentioned that the hate for Muslims had gone too far.
Sofus Nielsen, 57, of Dearborn, said he voted for Rogers, but disliked hateful views of Muslims. He said he has "phenomenal Muslim neighbors."
"This racist (expletive) is just, it's out of control," Nielsen said. "I have great neighbors, and that's what upsets me when I see the rhetoric of the Muslims and hate and how they're this and that. They're not. They're great people."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, congratulated El-Sayed on his historic win.
"This is a moment of momentous political progress for Michigan Muslims and the broader American Muslim community," said Dawud Walid, CAIR-Michigan's executive director. "We commend the people of Michigan for rejecting an avalanche of anti-Muslim hate, including vile rhetoric from the President of the United States and tens of millions of dollars in television ads that attacked Dr. El-Sayed's faith.
“We also applaud Michigan Muslim voters for turning out in record numbers across our state to make their voices heard and ensure that Muslims are no longer on the political menu, but at the political table.”
Detroit News staff writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed