'High risk' of losing confirmation battle

Edward Whelan, a conservative legal commentator and expert on confirmation battles, sees a rough road ahead for any Trump nominee.

Three Senate Republicans who are leaving at the end of the year after policy disputes with Trump – John Cornyn, Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy – won’t be eager to back a MAGA nominee, Whelan wrote on his blog.

Two other Republican senators – Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins, who lost her reelection bid – are also unlikely to support a Trump pick, he said. (Collins voted against the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barret, the third of Trump's nominees in his first term.)

"Anyone contemplating the decision (to retire) would recognize that there is a very high risk that the Senate would not be able to confirm a nominee in the lame duck," Whelan wrote.

'Close to nil'

Steve Vladeck, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center and critic of the 6-3 conservative court, put the odds of Thomas or Alito quickly stepping down at "close to nil."

In addition to the practical considerations, Vladeck said such a move would be "institutionally catastrophic" and further motivate Democrats to change the makeup of the court.

"There couldn’t be a more visible confirmation of every critic’s claim that the Court is just partisan politics by other means," Vladeck wrote on his blog. "The question would no longer be whether the Court deserves to be restructured, but whether the other side has left Democrats any choice."